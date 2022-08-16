Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amanda Cooley has been promoted to Payroll Manager at Hampshire accountancy firm HWB.

The experienced staff member joined the firm in 2021 after 10 years as systems manager at the head office of international textile hygiene and facility services business Elis in Basingstoke, bridging payroll, IT and HR.

She said: ‘I am grateful and excited to have been given the chance to manage this hard-working department and it is very much my intention that our second-to-none reputation for great service will continue.

‘It is good to be able to put my stamp on things and make improvements where I can. It’s all about creating best company practices, streamlining work and providing top quality work for our clients.

‘When you handle such a crucial aspect of a business as payroll you have to put great customer service first to give clients peace of mind – that is very much my ethos.’

Amanda is responsible for managing the whole of the payroll team to ensure all aspects of clients’ end to end payroll are dealt with in an accurate and timely manner, including PAYE, tax, liabilities, pensions, employment allowance, compliance and often changing regulations.

She added: ‘When we were coming out of furlough it was a very intense time so now we are very much at a ‘business as usual’ stage. However, we are now waiting to see what changes may occur under the new prime minister.’

HWB Director James Alesbury added: ‘We very much like to grow our own talent at HWB and promote from within wherever possible. In Amanda’s case this promotion is richly deserved.‘She is an experienced and professional all-rounder and has quickly become the go-to person with regard to tricky technical questions. She is already thriving in this new role.’

HWB Chartered Accountants was founded in 1985 as Hopper Williams & Bell and is headquartered at Chandler’s Ford, near Southampton.