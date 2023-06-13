News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder

Hampshire brides get married thanks to police escort to their wedding venue

Two brides had a wedding to remember when they were given a lift to the service by Hampshire police after their coach broke down.
By Kelly Brown
Published 13th Jun 2023, 16:24 BST- 2 min read

Jemma, 35, and 36-year-old Sian Batchelor-Thomas were travelling from Shirrell Heath when the coach carrying them and 20 guests broke down near to Hedge End.

As the couple started to panic that they would miss their time-slot for the service, a friend managed to wave down a police car and the officers offered to drive the brides to the service at Westgate Hall in Southampton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jemma, a youth worker, said: "We announced to our guests that we had broken down and they immediately thought we were joking, 'Pull the other one, yeah sure we've broken down'.

Police came to the rescue of two bridesPolice came to the rescue of two brides
Police came to the rescue of two brides
Most Popular

"We were like 'No, honestly we have' and I started to panic and my now-wife was very calm, she's a nurse and used to dealing with crisis situations and we all got off the coach."

She said that all the family members started to arrange taxis and for friends to pick them up but they were running out of time to get to the service in time.

ALSO READ: Nine of the best places to get breakfast in Portsmouth

She continued: "The police were just passing by and one of our close friends stopped them and said "Would you possibly be able to take two brides to their wedding?'

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They said 'Yeah ok then, we will help you guys out', so everyone else was waiting for Ubers and lifts.

"A couple called Mark and Tash, they very kindly offered to take the witnesses and Sian's mum just out of the kindness of their heart.

"And everyone did manage to get there in time, just."

She added: "It really was amazing, we really didn't expect them to be so open to transporting but they were really lovely, really professional, kept us calm.

"We had a really pleasant experience but just not the one we hoped for. It's a bit different to what we expected."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PCSO Rachel Barry and PC Lucy Stoneley of the Hedge End Neighbourhood Policing Team, posted on Facebook: "We wish them all the best for a very happy future together and are very happy that we could be there to help."

Related topics:HampshireSouthamptonPortsmouth