Hampshire comedy competition to send two budding comics to Snows Comedy Stage at Victorious Festival 2022
A MAJOR car-dealer across the south east has given two budding comics the chance to appear alongside national talent at this year’s Victorious Festival thanks to its comedy talent sponsorship.
Auto retailer Snows, which has more than 50 franchise dealerships across the south coast, has been sponsoring a comedy competition to select two new stand-ups to perform at the Victorious Comedy stage, which is also sponsored by the business.
Last night saw the Snows Comedy Star 2022 final at The Concorde Club in Eastleigh crown Daniel Edison and Michael Hackett as the content’s winners.
Daniel said afterwards: ‘What a night at the Concorde Club – loved it and cannot wait to play Victorious.’
Michael, tongue in cheek, added: ‘That you for letting me win that one and I cannot wait for you to give me a free car! Whoo!’
Read More
They win £250 each and get to present their 20-minute routines live on stage at Victorious.
It will be a career-defining moment – the winners, from a shortlist of eight, share the stage with big names from the UK comedy circuit, including Katherine Ryan, Joel Dommett, Russell Kane and Milton Jones.
The Comedy Stage is presented by Snows for the first time at this year's festival, which takes place in Southsea Common for three days from Friday, August 26th, with headline acts Sam Fender, Paolo Nutini and Stereophonics.
Olivia Snow, customer experience manager, said: ‘They say that the most wasted day is one in which we have not laughed, and we had plenty of laughs thanks to the eight finalists. They each had unique, funny routines.’