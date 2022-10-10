Long-exposure shot focused on the air traffic controller tower at Gatwick Airport. Photo: NATS

The training plans comes as NATS, which is based in Whiteley, takes over the running of air traffic services at Gatwick Airport.

The organisation said it it was looking to recruit air traffic controllers over the coming months.

Part of its plants at Gatwick Airport also include a world first, as the airport will move to using a single runway for both take-offs and landings.

NATS is also working with the airport to support its ‘long-term strategic objectives’ and explore new digital tools, according to Martin Rolfe, NATS chief executive officer.

Mr Rolfe said: ‘For Gatwick to invite us back speaks to the faith they have in NATS to both deliver the best possible service and to support the airport’s longer term strategic objectives.

‘Our first priority is to enhance the resilience of the air traffic operation so we can deliver the kind of service the airport, its airlines and their passengers will need for the future.’

NATS operates two air traffic control centres in the UK, including its Hampshire based and an other in Prestwick, Ayrshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewart Wingate, Gatwick Airport chief executive, said: ‘NATS comes with a world-beating reputation for providing air traffic control service. We’re looking forward to working closely together to build resilience in the years ahead, which of course will benefit our passengers, airlines, employees, and the region’s wider economy.