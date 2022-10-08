Portsmouth Grammar School names library after businessman with a mission to help Mayfield School pupils meet their potential
A PHILANTHROPIC businessman who set up a fund to help pupils fulfill their potential has booked himself a permanent place at Portsmouth Grammar School.
Brian Wilkie MBE is the founder of the Wilkie Scholarship scheme created for pupils from Mayfield School, Portsmouth, to join PGS for their sixth form studies. To mark his generosity the school has named its sixth form library in his honour.
‘My aim is to help all young people to succeed and fulfil their potential, no matter what their backgrounds may be,’ said Mr Wilkie.
‘I hugely enjoy following the success of the young people who benefit from the scheme as they move through life beyond school and into their careers. I hope that all those funded through my and similar scholarships will enjoy and use the opportunities offered at Portsmouth Grammar School to make the most of their skills and talents.’
Dubai-based Mr Wilkie attended Mayfield School from 1960-66, when it was known as the Northern Grammar School. He set up the Wilkie Scholarship scheme in 2012 to help talented young people from Mayfield succeed in life, regardless of their financial means. In 2021, he gave PGS an endowment sufficient to ensure the scheme in perpetuity.
Under the scheme two Mayfield students every year are able to join PGS for their sixth form studies. So far, 20 young people have benefited and have gone on to attend some of the UK’s top 10 universities such as Oxford, Warwick and UCL (University College London).
Emily, currently a Wilkie Scholar, gave thanks to Mr Wilkie. ‘His extraordinary generosity has helped pupils like me, reach higher, dream bigger and achieve more,’ said Emily, who is hoping to study law next year at the University of Surrey.
Head of PGS, Mr David Wickes, said: ‘We are immensely grateful to Brian for his extraordinary generosity. At PGS, we are committed to opening doors to those for whom this is the right school. Allowing able and ambitious local students, whatever their financial means, to attend our school is a core part of our vision and we are delighted that Brian shares it with us. It is only right to have a place in the heart of the Sixth Form Centre named after Mr Wilkie, a key figure in shaping the education of so many young people.’