Brian Wilkie MBE is the founder of the Wilkie Scholarship scheme created for pupils from Mayfield School, Portsmouth, to join PGS for their sixth form studies. To mark his generosity the school has named its sixth form library in his honour.

‘My aim is to help all young people to succeed and fulfil their potential, no matter what their backgrounds may be,’ said Mr Wilkie.

‘I hugely enjoy following the success of the young people who benefit from the scheme as they move through life beyond school and into their careers. I hope that all those funded through my and similar scholarships will enjoy and use the opportunities offered at Portsmouth Grammar School to make the most of their skills and talents.’

Businessman Brian Wilkie MBE at the opening of the new sixth form library at Portsmouth Grammar School, with the latest Wilkie Scholars from Mayfield School, Lizzie, Emily and Katie.

Dubai-based Mr Wilkie attended Mayfield School from 1960-66, when it was known as the Northern Grammar School. He set up the Wilkie Scholarship scheme in 2012 to help talented young people from Mayfield succeed in life, regardless of their financial means. In 2021, he gave PGS an endowment sufficient to ensure the scheme in perpetuity.

Under the scheme two Mayfield students every year are able to join PGS for their sixth form studies. So far, 20 young people have benefited and have gone on to attend some of the UK’s top 10 universities such as Oxford, Warwick and UCL (University College London).

Emily, currently a Wilkie Scholar, gave thanks to Mr Wilkie. ‘His extraordinary generosity has helped pupils like me, reach higher, dream bigger and achieve more,’ said Emily, who is hoping to study law next year at the University of Surrey.