The force was with Tesco shoppers ahead of Remembrance Day on Saturday 5 November, as Hampshire Cosplay aided fundraising at the Havant store, on Solent Road, helping to sell poppies, bringing smiles and raising £413.17 for the Armed Forces Charity.

Poppies, worn as a show of support for the Armed Forces community, were sold at the store raising money for the Royal British Legion which provides lifelong support, expert advice and guidance for recovery and rehabilitation, to serving and ex-serving personnel and their families

Andy Hornby, from Portchester, founded and manages Hampshire Cosplay with his wife Samantha and was there on the day dressed as a Ghostbuster, with his Proton back at the ready.

Ready to bust ghosts at the Cosplay for Poppies event in Havant. Pictured: Andy Hornby (44) and Craig Braisby (48). Picture: Mike Cooter (051122)

He said: ‘All of our cosplayers are volunteers. Most can't afford to give to charity in terms of money, so have generously given their time to help fundraise instead.

‘Having characters like Darth Vader and Chewbacca at an event, can massively bolster the fundraising effort. Liz, who is the Havant Tesco Community Champion asked us to help on this occasion and we managed to get a few people to attend.’

Hampshire Cosplay for Charity was set up to fill the gap between cosplay and charity fundraising, offering their services to ‘worthy causes’ and helping to raise funds.

Henry Sims (6) with Wookiee at Tesco for the Cosplay for Poppies event. Picture: Mike Cooter (051122)

Andy added: ‘The kids love the characters we have. Most know Star Wars. But I think secretly, it’s the dads that want to get pictures with Darth Vader. The mums like a cuddly Chewbacca. And in terms of Ghostbusters, well the new film has sparked a new generation of fans. But again, the dads appreciate the work we put into the costumes.

The group are well-versed in providing their services for free, helping to surprise one pair of newly-weds in March this year who had been through a tough time with their daughter in and out of hospital, visiting them on their special day dressed as characters from their favourite films.

‘We felt that the event was very successful. The people of Havant gave generously, even in the hard times that we are in,’ added Andy.

