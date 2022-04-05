Wanda and Scott Harris were married on March 19, five years after they first met at The Square Tower in Old Portsmouth, at a Star Wars and Disney themed extravaganza which would leave any superfan envious.

‘Scott’s a star wars fan, and I’m a Disney fanatic,’ says 40-year-old Wanda.

The couple, who walked into their ceremony to ‘Tale as Old as Time’ from, Beauty and the Beast and out to the Star Wars theme tune, organised a lot of the personal touches themselves.

Including a Star Wars and Disney themed photo booth, film themed sweet gestures on each table, and they even dedicated their vows to their respective passions.

However, there was one surprise that they weren’t expecting.

‘A lovely lady called Emma said ‘there’s some visitors outside who want to talk to you’

‘We thought ‘huh? Has someone turned up late?’

Wanda initially contacted Pompey Stormtrooper - a children’s entertainer based in Hampshire - to organise a surprise visit from Darth Vader and a Stormtrooper for her soon-to-be husband on their special day.

‘When we came out, there were more star wars characters, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, but also for me they brought along Elsa and Anna from Frozen,’ says Wanda.

What Wanda didn’t realise was that Samantha and Andy Hornby, owners of Pompey Stormtrooper, had enlisted the help of Hampshire Cosplay for Charity who came to help surprise the couple on the day dressed as characters from their favourite films.

‘It was brilliant, I couldn’t believe it. We had an amazing day but that just added to it, we were just so blown away by their kind gesture - they all did it for nothing.’

‘They went above and beyond.’

Since 2017 Wanda says the family have been on a ‘rollercoaster’ after her daughter, now 17-year-old Leah, was diagnosed with a heart condition and has been in and out of Great Ormand Street Hospital ever since.

‘They knew what we’d been through as a family - the money I had given them to hire them out, they donated to Great Ormond Street for us,’ says Wanda.

The entertainers united in their efforts to provide Wanda and Scott with the fairytale wedding they’ve always dreamed of.

‘It was such a perfect day from start to finish,’ Wanda says.

‘Just to forget everything for a day and come together with friends and family for the first time since covid.’

The family have also been involved with various fundraising efforts in aid of Great Ormond Street themselves, from dressing as pirates and walking around Portsmouth, to a 62 mile walking challenge which the whole family took part in, including Wanda’s eldest, Chantelle, 24, and Scott’s son Archie, 15.

‘In the last couple of years she’s gotten worse, bless her, and we’ve been in and out of Great Ormond Street, sometimes for three weeks at a time,’ says Wanda.

‘They’ve been amazing and provided so much support, we just wanted to give back to them.’

46-year-old Scott also braved the shave, losing his beard and even an eyebrow in a bid to raise a total of more than £8500 for the hospital, over the years.

Upon finding out she had a secret admirer within her friend group, Wanda was introduced to Scott at the Sir John Baker, in North End in March 2017.

Wanda and Scott were engaged following a romantic and shock proposal onstage in front of 700 people, at a Pearl Jam tribute concert which the pair went to in Islington.

‘It was a good job she said yes,’ says Scott.

The pair have both ‘stood’ beside each other during some tough times.

‘There’s been some pretty horrible days, where I’ve been told some really scary things, and he’s always been there,’ says Wanda.

‘I met Wanda at the lowest point in my life, without her I wouldn't be here, she saved my life, just by being Wanda,’ says Scott.

They’re now looking forward to their happily ever after.

‘She’s mental and not quite right, but she’s the kindest person you’ll ever meet,’ he says.

‘Yeah we’re different alright,’ laughs Wanda.

