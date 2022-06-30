Hampshire Country Sports Day to return with archery, clay shooting, fishing and a dog show

The Hampshire Country Sports Day is being held at the Bereleigh Estate near Petersfield on September 11, with shopping, activities and competitions for all ages to enjoy.

Clay shooting, archery and fishing will all be available for people to have a go at, with shooting tips from Olympic medal winner Richard Faulds MBE and his Owls Lodge Shooting School team.

Nick Gregory giving a gundog demonstration to the crowd. Picture: prwyni

But it won’t just be people getting stuck into competitions, with terrier racing and a dog show also planned.

Prizes will be given out for the most handsome dog, best child handler, waggiest tail and even the scruffiest dog.

Organisers have promised a ‘wide variety’ of food and drink stalls, all coming via artisan sellers from the surrounding area.