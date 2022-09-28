Emsworth mum Lorraine Butland says she will continue her battle to implement speed restrictions on Comley Hill near Rowlands Castle after losing her son Joe in a crash to make the road safer.

She says Hampshire County Council has made empty promises about changing the road signs on the ‘blackspot’.

Joe, who was 25 when he died on September 28, 2014, was hit by an oncoming vehicle after having to swerve out of the way of a parked truck that was filling up with petrol on the corner.

Joe Butland and his mum, Lorraine, when he was a little boy.

He left behind his daughter Scarlett, who was two at the time, his partner, his mum, his brother and sister and grandparents.

Since losing her son, Lorraine has been pushing to make Comley Hill safer, but on the anniversary of Joe’s death, his mum feels let down more than ever after accidents still occur down the ‘blackspot’ road.

Comley Hill

After the accident, Lorraine praised Hampshire County Council for putting up a speed flashing sign and a 30mph sign on the road, but since then the flashing speed sign has been removed.

During the police investigation of Joe’s death, no-one was found at fault. Lorraine has carried this with her for the last eight years, and she said that she and her family ‘feel let down by the police.’

She said: ‘Sometimes I feel like the more years that go by, the worse it feels. I feel like I have lost that time so I will never be able to go back and find out what really happened on that road.

‘I think it always feels worse as a parent because you have had your life and they haven’t. I was just walking the dog one day and I came home and have lost my child. Even when your child is ill, you can be there for them but I didn’t get that, I had to stand at the end of the road while my son was dying.

Joe Butland lost his life in 2014 after being in a car accident, and his mum has been fighting to have the road made safer for drivers.

‘I just want the road to be safer so that no other parent has to go through what I am still going through.’

The road has a national speed limit of 60mph but signage is supposed to indicate that the speed limit is 40mph in the build up to the bend and then 30mph within 50 metres of the previous one, but Lorraine feels that the signs are unclear and needs to be rectified to make it safer.

Joe Butland lost his life in 2014, after being involved in a crash. His mum Lorraine has submitted one of his school pictures

Since Joe's death the mum of three has been working closely with Councillor Marge Harvey, who has helped push to make improvements to the B2148.

Cllr Harvey said: ‘I have been working on this since Mrs Butland lost her son and I will continue to try and help her as much as possible.’

She is calling for the council to install a flashing speed radar which will make drivers aware of their speed, and wants the vegetation and bushes to be cut down so that drivers’ vision is less impaired at the bend and to change the current signs to make the speed clear.

Lorraine said that there have been a number of accidents and collisions since Joe’s death, making it a necessity for change along the road. Government statistics have recorded nine on Comley Hill and many more at the junction of Bartons Road, Horndean Road and Emsworth Common Road.

She has written multiple letters to the council and councillors, but said she is ‘being ignored’ or the letters she has received in response, are not helpful in regards to the changes needed.

In one letter to the Hampshire County Council she said: ‘I do feel you make light of this. Joe’s death in some way could be a legacy that you can do to improve the safety of the road for others.’

Joe Butland with his daughter Scarlett

Lorraine lists the dates that her family will be without Joe and the days that Joe’s daughter will be without her dad such as birthdays and anniversaries.

She said: ‘These are dates cherished by families for their children, I no longer have that, I will stand alone, with flowers, in memory of his life and what he could have become, if he had not been cruelly taken from us. I only have memories.’

A county council spokesperson said: ‘Keeping our roads safe is a priority for the county council. I can confirm that this tragic accident was investigated at the time by the local Casualty Reduction Partnership. As a result, some enhancements were made to the existing measures to reduce the risk of collision, including the installation of additional signs in advance of the bends to advise that speeds should be reduced from 40mph to 30mph. We will continue to monitor this road and keep the existing signage under review.’

Joe’s mum has been tormented since losing him and feels that the only way that she can help is by possibly saving others on the road.

Lorraine said: ‘What upsets me is knowing that accidents are still happening on that road. They only report accidents where there is injury not where there is collision but I think that they should report it all.

‘It would be good to even have a speed camera there or even just stick to what they said they would do.

