Kyle Abbott has had a landmark off-season with the arrival of his first boy, and now he is aiming for a landmark season with 600 first class wickets within touching distance. The 36-year-old South African bowler is currently sitting on 597 wickets, 367 of which have come for Hampshire in the County Championship. With the new season starting on Friday, April 5, Abbott is raring to get going.

Hampshire fast bowler Kyle Abbott is looking ahead to a season of potential milestones with 600 first class wickets within touching distance.

The bowler usually spends his winters in South Africa, but the arrival of their child led to him to stay in Hampshire with his wife to prepare for the new season. Abbott said: "Personally, and from a squad point of view, everyone is a lot fitter and stronger than we have been in the past couple of years. We felt that was probably an area we could work on when looking at results, we have gotten past the line here and there but were maybe just lacking an edge, but that is something we have really worked hard on over winter."

"The 50 over competition was very close last year and so was the T20 so we are always there and thereabouts. Not every county can say they are competing for three trophies every year which we have been doing. Hopefully we can put a few in the cabinet."

Surrey remain the team to beat in the championship, the division is packed full of competitive teams this year that could mount a challenge. Abbott said: "I can name all of the teams in Division One, that is why they are there. We are going to have to play good cricket, there is no guarantees but if we keep doing the things we have been doing hopefully we can get across the line."

Hampshire's has a number of experienced performers that can help them mount a challenge this year on all fronts. However, there are also some talented youngsters that are ready to to have an impact. Abbott reflected on some of the players to look out for: "The guys that we saw in the 50 over competition last year, Eddie Jack turned a few heads, and obviously John Turner whose been around a little while now and been away with England. There is definitely one or two to look out for but if I was going for really young I would say Eddie Jack."

The first Vitality County Championship game starts on Friday, April 5 away to Durham at the Seat Unique Riverside stadium. While the teams first home game at the newly named Utilita Bowl, takes place between Friday, April 12 and Monday, April 15 as they take on Lancashire. Tickets are available via the website.

