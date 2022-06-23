Nathan Stevens, 27, passed away after being involved in a crash on the A32, in East Tisted.

A Ford Mondeo, a Honda Jazz, and a motorcycle, were all involved in the collision last Wednesday, at 6.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Stevens passed away in a multi-vehicle crash on the A32, in Hampshire.

Mr Stevens, of Whyte Avenue, Aldershot, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement share via Hampshire Constabulary, his dad said: ‘My loving, caring son and best friend, Nathan Stevens, tragically died in a road traffic accident on Wednesday night.

‘He was a wonderful son who loved life and always brightened up every room he walked into.

‘Nathan was good at everything he put his mind to and was so enthusiastic about his new job. He loved adventuring and had a great passion for off-roading and motorbikes.

‘Nathan will be sorely missed by his family, his girlfriend and all of his friends.

‘There are no words to explain how much he was loved.

‘Nathan, you will never ever be forgotten. Rest in peace son.’

An police investigation into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Sergeant Christopher Thompson, part of the investigation team, said: ‘Whilst we continue to support the family I am also aware that this would have been an extremely distressing scene for anyone who witnessed both the collision or the scene.

‘I would advise anyone who witnessed this incident to contact victim support or their GP should they need any support.’