Defence system and ammunition manufacturer Chemring – which has had offices in Whiteley, Fareham, and has its HQ in Romsey – was the subject of a UK fraud office probe into alleged bribery, corruption and money laundering.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) opened its investigation into the activities of Chemring, its subsidiary Chemring Technology Solutions and associated persons in 2018 after the division handed its own report to the SFO.

Chemring - which produces military grade flares and anti-missile systems - said it was 'pleased' with the result of the probe. Stock Picture.

The firm said it co-operated fully with the SFO throughout the investigation and is ‘pleased’ the matter is now closed.

A spokesman for the company said: ‘Chemring remains committed to conducting its business in an ethical and responsible manner at all times, and in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.’