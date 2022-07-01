West Wittering house fire sees fire crews scrambled from across Hampshire

Fire crews from Southsea, Havant, Chichester, and Bognor fire stations were mobilised to the blaze in Piggery Hall Lane at 4.30pm yesterday.

Firefighters battled the blaze for more than four hours as flames spread across the roof of residential property, according to Havant crew manager Jason Haste.

He said: ‘It was a roof fire, and the roof was well alight when we attended.

Firefighters spent more than four tackling the flames that were spreading across the West Wittering property.

‘We lost the whole roof and the whole of the property was damaged.

‘It’s really hard with the roof space, because we can’t send teams in because we don’t have an exit, so we have to tackle it from outside.

‘We left around 7.30 – when we left, relief crews were coming in.’

No one was injured in the incident and an investigation underway to establish the cause of the fire, according to crew manager Haste.

The firefighter stressed the importance of leaving a property on fire as soon as possible.

He said: ‘We want to reiterate that people should get out of a property and call us as soon as possible.’