Hampshire diver found dead in water near Portland, Dorset Police confirm
A search party was launched after a diver had gone missing since yesterday morning and the police received a report that he had been found by the coastguard in the water.
A spokesperson for the Dorset Police said: “At 3.40pm on Monday 28 August 2023, Dorset Police received a report from the coastguard that a diver who had been missing since the morning had been located in the water off Portland.
"Sadly, the diver – believed to be a man in his 40s and from Hampshire – was pronounced dead. His next of kin has been informed and the coroner has been notified.”