News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

Hampshire diver found dead in water near Portland, Dorset Police confirm

A Hampshire diver has been found dead by the coastguard, police have confirmed.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Aug 2023, 09:10 BST- 1 min read

A search party was launched after a diver had gone missing since yesterday morning and the police received a report that he had been found by the coastguard in the water.

A spokesperson for the Dorset Police said: “At 3.40pm on Monday 28 August 2023, Dorset Police received a report from the coastguard that a diver who had been missing since the morning had been located in the water off Portland.

"Sadly, the diver – believed to be a man in his 40s and from Hampshire – was pronounced dead. His next of kin has been informed and the coroner has been notified.”

To report a missing person contact the police on 101 or report information on their website.

Related topics:Hampshire