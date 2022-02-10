Labrador Nelly was found starving, extremely dehydrated and with severe injuries to her left hindleg – with rotten flesh showing at the time.

The one-year-old had been missing from her Liphook home for 10 days, but after being found and having successful amputation surgery, she has made an incredible recovery.

Jenny Holgate, Nelly’s owner, said it was a miracle her beloved pooch was still alive.

Nelly pictured with vet Tristan Shanks, L, and owner Jenny Holgate, R.

She said: ‘Nelly licked my face and cuddled up to me, but I was horrified at the state she was in – I thought she was going to die in my arms.

‘Her leg was in a terrible mess and the flesh was so rotten it stank.

‘It feels like a miracle that she is still here with us, and she has put on weight and is coping really well with being on three legs.’



Nelly went missing last November, wandering off while Mrs Holgate was taking care of her horses.

The Labrador was rushed to St Peter’s Vets in Petersfield for emergency treatment.

Her leg was in such poor condition that it had to be amputated.

Tristan Shanks, a vet at St Peter’s, said he thought Nelly got her leg trapped in something and struggled to escape.

He said: ‘When we first saw Nelly, she was very dehydrated, withdrawn and the injury to her leg was serious.

‘There were multiple injuries to the leg, bone exposure and extensive necrotic tissue, and amputation was the only option.

‘Nelly was too weak to have surgery straight away, so we carefully cleaned and covered the wound.

Then, to help rehydrate Nelly, bring her pain under control, and ward off infection, she was given IV fluids, pain relief and antibiotics.’

Mr Shanks added that Nelly was emaciated and had not eaten for several days.

The dog was put under a regime to reintroduce food slowly and safely.

After two days of stabilisation treatment, Nelly was fit for surgery, with vet Vanessa Bown performing the amputation.

Mr Shanks said the process was a success, and the Labrador was able to go home the next day.

He said: ‘She is such a lovely dog and we are so pleased that she has gone on to recover incredibly well and she recently visited the surgery for a final check-up.

‘Through the excellent care of her owner, she has put on weight and has returned to being a very happy, active and healthy Labrador.’

Mrs Holgate she was delighted to have her beloved Nelly back home following the life-saving treatment.

She thinks her pooch got lost and disorientated by windy weather when she disappeared.

Her family combed the local area for a few days and walked for miles before finally finding her.

Mrs Holgate thanked staff at St Peter’s Vets for Nelly’s incredible recovery.

‘I am so grateful to the team at St Peter’s Vets, who gave Nelly the best treatment possible and were so unbelievably kind.

‘They are so caring that when Nelly has been back in for check-ups, she loves seeing everyone.

‘I just can’t thank them enough for saving her.’

