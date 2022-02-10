Denise Smy and her son Gary’s Nelson Avenue house in North End was left in ruins after suddenly exploding on October 22.

The pair miraculously survived after Royal Navy Petty Officer Jon Thornber, a neighbour, rescued them from the burning wreck.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary and Denise whose house in Nelson Avenue exploded in Portsmouth

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) confirmed it was investigating – which Denise’s youngster sister Sylvia Fisher previously said had led to things ‘grinding to a halt’.

But the government agency has now announced it has already completed its swift investigation – a stark contrast to the New Year’s Day 2021 explosion probe at nearby Whale Island which lasted much of the year.

A spokesman for HSE said: ‘(The) investigation has concluded. There was a lack of preservation of evidence due to the explosion.

‘However, given the condition of the property post-incident, it is highly unlikely that the cause of this incident was due to a work-related activity of an omission by a duty holder.

Gary Smy, the longstanding employee at Tesco in Cosham, was nearly killed in the Nelson Avenue house blast last October. Now he is well enough he is pictured returning to the store and welcomed by colleagues and customers and handed gifts and a cheque raised for him. Pictured is (L-R) Store Manager Rob Milner with Gary Smy. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

‘Based on this evidence, HSE will not be taking any further action.’

The conclusion of the investigation leaves questions still to be answered with those impacted determined to find out what happened.

The announcement comes after a glittering red carpet event was held for Gary, 56, at the Tesco store in Cosham on Saturday where the popular employee has worked for 33 years.

Amid emotional scenes, Gary was presented with a £7,000 cheque and a host of gifts by colleagues to welcome him back to the store for the first time since the explosion nearly four months earlier.

Sylvia said Gary was ‘very happy’ with the event thrown in his honour. ‘It was very emotional,’ she said. ‘Everyone was queuing up to give him hugs.

‘The staff and people of Cosham have been so good to him. He got the cheque and a 58in TV and PlayStation.’

SEE ALSO: Rock legend appears in Portsmouth

Gary is now able to work three days a week – Monday, Wednesday and Friday – but is going back to Salisbury Hospital’s burns unit for a wound that is not healing.

‘The wound on his head won’t heal. It heals up then scabs and falls off repeatedly. They should have done a skin graft on it,’ Sylvia said.

‘It doesn’t worry Gary, though. He just floats along.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron