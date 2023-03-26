News you can trust since 1877
Danger driver chased by police on M27 motorway bridge before speeding on wrong side of road

A man was arrested after speeding off from police on an M27 motorway bridge yesterday evening before driving dangerously on the wrong side of the road.

By Steve Deeks
Published 26th Mar 2023, 10:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 12:09 BST

Traffic cops attempted to pull a grey Citroen Xsara at around 5.30pm in Allington Lane, at the M27 motorway bridge in West End – but the vehicle failed to stop. The driver then speed off and was witnessed driving dangerously, including driving on the opposite side of the carriageway, police reported. The vehicle was found abandoned in Burnetts Field a short while later.

But police were later able to track down the driver. ‘Following enquiries, a 49-year-old man from Hedge End was arrested on suspicion of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without insurance, failing to stop, dangerous driving, and theft of motor vehicle. He remains in custody at this time,’ a police spokeswoman said.

The M27 bridge where police chased a driver Picture: Google
‘Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the driving or has dash-cam footage.’

Call 101 with reference 44230119234.

