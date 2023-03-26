Traffic cops attempted to pull a grey Citroen Xsara at around 5.30pm in Allington Lane, at the M27 motorway bridge in West End – but the vehicle failed to stop. The driver then speed off and was witnessed driving dangerously, including driving on the opposite side of the carriageway, police reported. The vehicle was found abandoned in Burnetts Field a short while later.

READ NOW: Knife menace tirade

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But police were later able to track down the driver. ‘Following enquiries, a 49-year-old man from Hedge End was arrested on suspicion of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without insurance, failing to stop, dangerous driving, and theft of motor vehicle. He remains in custody at this time,’ a police spokeswoman said.

The M27 bridge where police chased a driver Picture: Google

‘Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the driving or has dash-cam footage.’

Call 101 with reference 44230119234.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Driver pulled over