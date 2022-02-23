Devastated family with 'broken hearts' pay tribute to 'much loved' son and father Jack after a falling tree landed on his car in Hampshire during Storm Eunice
A DEVASTATED family with ‘broken hearts’ have paid tribute to a man who was killed by a falling tree.
Jack Bristow, 23, was the passenger in a car which was crushed by the tree – felled by the strong winds of Storm Eunice.
Emergency services were called to the incident, where the tree had landed on a white Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, last Friday.
They arrived at the wreckage in Old Odiham Road, Alton, at approximately 11.45am.
Sadly, Mr Bristow, of Hobbyhorse Lane, Sutton Courtenay, Oxfordshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family have paid tribute to him.
A statement shared via Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We write this with broken hearts.
‘The loss of a son is something you could ever be prepared for.
"Jack was a much loved son, grandson, boyfriend and father.
‘Everyone knew Jack and everyone loved Jack, how could you not!
‘He was a joker, loved to have a laugh and a good time.
‘He lived life to the full, and had done and been through so much in his young 23 years.
‘We are absolutely devastated and there are not enough words to describe our pain. But he lives on through his son Harvey.
‘Rest in Peace Jack, we love you more than you will ever know.’
Officers are continuing to investigate the exact circumstances of the collision.
Anyone with information that may assist Hampshire police, who have not already, is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44220068638.