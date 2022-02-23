Jack Bristow, 23, was the passenger in a car which was crushed by the tree – felled by the strong winds of Storm Eunice.

Emergency services were called to the incident, where the tree had landed on a white Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, last Friday.

They arrived at the wreckage in Old Odiham Road, Alton, at approximately 11.45am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Bristow, 23, passed away after a falling tree landed on a white Mercedes. It was felled by Storm Eunice.

Sadly, Mr Bristow, of Hobbyhorse Lane, Sutton Courtenay, Oxfordshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have paid tribute to him.

A statement shared via Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We write this with broken hearts.

‘The loss of a son is something you could ever be prepared for.

"Jack was a much loved son, grandson, boyfriend and father.

‘Everyone knew Jack and everyone loved Jack, how could you not!

‘He was a joker, loved to have a laugh and a good time.

‘He lived life to the full, and had done and been through so much in his young 23 years.

‘We are absolutely devastated and there are not enough words to describe our pain. But he lives on through his son Harvey.

‘Rest in Peace Jack, we love you more than you will ever know.’

Officers are continuing to investigate the exact circumstances of the collision.

Anyone with information that may assist Hampshire police, who have not already, is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44220068638.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron