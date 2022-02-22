Man turns violent after £50 note is refused by McDonald's staff

A CUSTOMER turned violent after McDonald’s staff refused to accept a £50 note.

By Steve Deeks
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 9:14 pm

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to following a ‘hate crime incident’ in McDonald’s in Shirley Road, Southampton, on Tuesday January 25.

It comes after a man was refused service at 10.50pm when trying to pay with a £50 note – which is against the company’s policy to accept.

Police want to speak to this man. Pic Hants police

‘The man then became aggressive, shouting racial abuse towards one member of staff and attempting to punch another,’ a police statement said.

‘We have been conducting enquiries since the incident was reported to us and are now asking the public for help.

‘We believe this man has valuable information which could aid our investigation and ask him to contact us.

‘If you know who he is or his whereabouts, please call us on 101 or report online, quoting 44220034904.’

