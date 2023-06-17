News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire fire: Smell of smoke covers large parts of county after Longmoor Camp blaze

A smell of smoke is hanging over large swathes of Hampshire this morning after a massive grass fire.
By Tom Morton
Published 17th Jun 2023, 09:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 09:36 BST

About 20 fire crews from across the county were called to what was described as a ‘large incident’ near Longmoor last night, as fire broke out in trees and scrubland near the army camp.

People living near the A325 were advised to keep windows shut and avoid the area.

In a message this morning, the fire service said: 'Crews have worked relentlessly through the night to contain the blaze, which is still ongoing. Please be aware, due to wind direction people in the general Southampton area may be able to smell smoke from the incident.’

The smell of smoke stretched south west from Longmoor and over the Meon Valley, and could be detected in Waterlooville, Swanmore, Wickham and north Fareham this morning.

The fire at Longmoor Camp in Hampshire Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue ServiceThe fire at Longmoor Camp in Hampshire Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service
The fire at Longmoor Camp in Hampshire Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service
