About 20 fire crews from across the county were called to what was described as a ‘large incident’ near Longmoor last night, as fire broke out in trees and scrubland near the army camp.

NOW READ: Where to see The Flying Scotsman in Portsmouth and Hampshire today

People living near the A325 were advised to keep windows shut and avoid the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a message this morning, the fire service said: 'Crews have worked relentlessly through the night to contain the blaze, which is still ongoing. Please be aware, due to wind direction people in the general Southampton area may be able to smell smoke from the incident.’

The smell of smoke stretched south west from Longmoor and over the Meon Valley, and could be detected in Waterlooville, Swanmore, Wickham and north Fareham this morning.