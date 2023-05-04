Darren Walkley, of Westbourne, has organised a charity golf day alongside the non-profit organisation United Minds in memory of his younger sibling Alfie. The former Progolf Tour star said he has teamed up with the non-profit organisation in a bid to remove stigma around mental health, with the charity event at Portsmouth Golf Course in Crookhorn Lane taking place this Saturday (May 6).

He added that Alfie took his own life at just the age of 20 in September 2020 after ‘suffering in silence’ for all too long. ‘My brother took his own life through poor mental health, which is now why United Minds has become a big part of my life,’ Darren told The News.

Darren Walkley is campaigning for mental health awareness alongside United Minds. His brother Alfie died of suicide aged 20, and Darren has been trying to raise mental health awareness ever since. L: Darren Walkley. R: Alfie Walkley.

‘My brother just felt like he couldn’t talk to anyone. It’s that stigma again of “I’m a man, I should be able to get on with it”.

‘That forced him into drinking and drugs towards the end. He kept quiet, which took a big toll on the family.’

Darren, who is now back playing in amateur tournaments, said over 100 players have been booked in for the day, with a prize draw and raffle being held at Goals in Tangier Road, Baffins, later that evening. He added that he has previously had his own challenges on occasion and being a professional while travelling around Europe.

‘When I wasn’t playing well and was away from my family and home for two to three weeks at a time, it can take effect on you. I had to figure out ways to keep myself busy and cope with things.’

Darren Walkley working alongside Connor Robinson, the main driving forces behind the charity golf day on Saturday, May 6.

The first group of players will tea off at 9am, with places initially selling out. Darren said United Minds have been putting some people through therapy sessions at the Westbourne Osteopathic and Wellness Clinic, using funds from previous events.

They also created a WhatsApp group with over 70 participants who all support and encourage each other. Darren is hopeful the event is a success.

‘We’re looking forward to it,’ he added. ‘This is the first golf day and we’re hoping to run a few of them if it is successful.