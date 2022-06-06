Hampshire Hive, which has support groups in Gosport and Waterlooville, marked its first anniversary during a ‘Hive Fest’ celebration attended by 120 foster carers, children and young people complete with fun, food and games to recognise its success.

The initiative was started as a pilot last year to bring foster carers and the children they care for together to create a support network in Hampshire communities.

On Saturday, May 28, members celebrated with music, picnics and activities for all ages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire foster carers, and Hive Carer support workers celebrating the one year anniversary of the Hampshire Hive pilot.

Cllr Roz Chadd, Hampshire County Council’s deputy leader and executive lead member for Children’s Services, joined in the celebrations.

She said: ‘It’s so important that there is a strong support network in place for our foster carers. This event gave foster carers and their families the opportunity to come together to relax and have fun while celebrating the incredible work of Hampshire Hive and each other.’

Led by Hive Carer support workers, who are foster carers themselves, local ‘Hives’ offer peer-to-peer support and social events where carers and children can come together.

Held at a private venue in Winchester, Hive Fest saw younger guests enjoy biscuit decorating, colouring, soft play and bracelet making.

The leader of Hampshire County Council, Cllr Rob Humby, was also there.