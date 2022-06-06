Fareham Rotary Club has equipped a squadron of Hounds for Heroes puppies to support injured or disabled people in the UK armed forces and Emergency Services.

President Norman Chapman from Fareham Rotary Club with Allen Parton and one of his ‘cadets’ from Hounds for Heroes.

Norman Chapman, President of the Rotary Club, said: ‘I discovered there are over 900,000 injured service people in the UK and felt we could help by providing equipment for the dogs trained by this charity.’

Over the presidential year, the Rotary Club have raised £3,353.21 for Hounds for Heroes which has equipped the charity with dog crates, high visibility canine jackets, and the equipment needed to support the puppies through their training, which will last up to 14 months.

Allen Parton, founder of Hounds for Heroes, said: ‘Every single penny that the charity receives has such a major impact on our ability to place life enhancing assistance dogs with our disabled and injured services personnel as successfully as we do,

‘To have had the support of the Rotary Club of Fareham has been extremely humbling. Our charity motto ‘together we can’ takes on such a huge poignancy at moments like this, when such caring organisations stand shoulder to shoulder with us on our mission.’