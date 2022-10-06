Hampshire housebuilder hands over £20,000 cheque to Portsmouth-based Tall Ships Youth Trust

Barratt Homes presented Tall Ships Youth Trust (TSYT) with a cheque for £20,000 on August 12 and employees were invited on board one of the TSYT’s yachts, for a trip out on the Solent.

TSYT, which sails out of Gunwharf Quays Marina in Portsmouth, enables young people, aged 12-25, to redefine their horizons by bringing them together to work and live in a unique, physically, and mentally challenging environment onboard its iconic 72ft Challenger yachts.

TSYT has worked with Barratt on their apprenticeship programme for the last four years and Barratt trainees from all over the country have benefited from TSYT voyages that focus on developing the skills required for employment.

One such trainee was Jess, a bricklaying apprentice who has been working with Barratt for just over a year.

Taking to her role with ease, Jess has just been presented with the housebuilder’s National Apprentice award – where she came out on top of all Barratt apprentices across the country.

Jess said: ‘Working with Barratt has been a real life-changer for me, and a week’s sailing trip with Tall Ships Youth Trust in June helped me to develop the skills I need in my role – I learnt how to be more patient as well as how to work well in a team of different people.

‘TSYT is providing a wonderful service to young people in the local area, and I’d like to thank both the charity, as well as Barratt Homes for its ongoing support.’

Alastair Floyd, chief executive officer at TSYT, is extremely grateful for the donation.

He said: ‘We have a fleet of four Challengers and a 55ft ketch, which provide a space for young people to develop a range of skills both practical and social. Our residential voyages help them to overcome barriers in their day-to-day lives and to thrive.

‘Barratt Homes’ generous support will mean we can keep our vessels working and looking their best for the next group of budding sailors heading out on the water.’