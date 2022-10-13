Hampshire housebuilding firm's bosses ‘dig in’ to help Fareham children’s charity Second Chance

Barratt Homes swapped its building tools for gardening equipment to provide some vital volunteer support to Second Chance Children's Charity.

The housebuilder, bringing new homes to Hampshire, sent in a group of its managers to help the children’s charity on September 21 who got straight to work on its outside space.

Second Chance, in Titchfield, is a charity caring for children who need help – youngsters who’ve been abused, who come from a poverty-stricken background or have learning difficulties

Barratt volunteers offered support in the form of gardening to Second Chance Children's Charity, in Fareham.

10 Barratt volunteers, including managing director James Dunne, spent the day digging, planting, and putting up fencing in the charity’s gardens.

Doug Hulme, chief executive at Second Chance, said he was extremely grateful for their hard work.

He said: ‘It was a pleasure to welcome Barratt’s group of corporate volunteers here today. Second Chance works with children who need a second chance at equal opportunities – children who have slipped through the net, and through no fault of their own, find themselves with less facility and ability to flourish in life.’

The charity teaches inner-city children life skills by using the countryside and its facilities to learn, like a forest school.

‘Our outside space is a valuable resource, and while work ethic is one of the things we like to teach, it’s not always possible to get everything that needs to be done completed. Maintenance and planting are two big considerations that as a small charity we have difficulty completing,’ added Doug.

‘On behalf of everyone, I would like to thank Barratt for their amazing support. We couldn’t have got all this work done without them.’

Barratt Homes, which is building new homes across Hampshire, is ‘committed’ to supporting local causes and employees are all entitled to two days per year to take as volunteering days, so that they can work for a local charity of their choosing.