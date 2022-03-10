Hampshire man, 29, charged over the rape of woman in her 20s in Southampton
A MAN from Southampton has been charged over the rape of a woman in the city.
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 12:03 pm
Police were were called at 8.38pm on Monday to reports of a woman in her 20s being raped at an address in Bevois.
Now Matthew Bedwell, 29, of Mullen Close, Southampton, has been charged with rape, assault by penetration and sexual assault.
The woman is being supported by specialist officers.
Bedwell was remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court, where he was further remanded to next appear at Southam pton Crown Court on April, 4.