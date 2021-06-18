The tragedy took place at 8.21pm on the M3 heading southbound, near junction 5 at Hook, north of Basingstoke.

A vehicle travelling along the route left the motorway and crashed, killing the driver – a man in his 30s from Basingstoke, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s heartbroken family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officer, Hampshire police said this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has died following a crash on the M3

The force is now trying to investigate how the fatal crash took place.

A spokesman added: ‘Officers are making enquiries as to the exact circumstances of the collision and are keen to hear from anyone who can assist them.

‘If you witnessed the incident, have any dash cam footage, or would like to talk to us about this incident, please contact us on 101 quoting reference 44210238553.’

The highway was closed for several hours while police investigated the incident.

Officers have thanked fellow motorists for the patience.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron