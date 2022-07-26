Sonny Horgan, 21, of Orchard Way in the New Forest village of Dibden Purlieu, has been jailed for 12 months after pleading guilty to injuring two police officers on Sunday, April 18.

At 4.52am, Horgan was stopped in his car by two officers who believed he was acting suspiciously and noted a ‘strong smell of cannabis’ coming from the vehicle.

One of the officers requested the car keys be taken out of the ignition, but Hogan instead began to drive away – dragging an officer, caught on the door, alongside the vehicle for several meters.

The trapped officer managed to remove the keys from the car’s ignition, and as it came to a stop, Horgan got out of the vehicle and assaulted another officer as he attempted to escape.

A short chase on foot ensued, with Hogan detained by officers further down the road.

The officer dragged by the car suffered minor injuries to his arm.

Horgan was arrested and later pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle dangerously, assault by beating of an emergency worker, failing to co-operate with a preliminary breath test, failing to provide specimen for analysis and possession of a Class B drug.

Attending Southampton Crown Court to receive his prison sentence today, Horgan was also disqualified from driving for three-and-a-half years and required to complete an extended driving test.

Police Staff Investigator Jordan Clayton said: ‘We conducted a thorough investigation into this incident, resulting is us being able to provide a solid, evidenced-based case through the courts.

‘Justice has now been served and Sonny Hogan will remain in prison for a lengthy time for the crimes that he has committed.

‘Assaults on police will not be tolerated. Police officers and staff perform a difficult and often dangerous role, but we do not view assaults as simply being part of the job.