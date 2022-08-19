Hampshire mayor opens new community housing development at Whiteley bringing 155 new homes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor of Winchester, Councillor Derek Green, opened the David Wilson Homes’ Forest Walk development, sited at Whiteley Meadows near Fareham, earlier this month.

The development is a brand-new community area and will bring a total of 155 new homes to the region.

Surrounded by countryside and walking trails, the site is a collection of two, three and four-bedroom homes with schools, high street shops, restaurants and a cinema nearby.

Cllr Green was invited to the development on August 1 to announcing the opening of the brand new site, as well as to take a first look at the new homes on offer.

He was given the tour alongside sales director Tammy Bishop, who talked through the mix of homes on offer, the new timber frame construction of build, as well as local customers who have already made reservations at the new development.

Cllr Green said: ‘It’s great to see this brand new community coming to Whiteley. This is a wonderful location, and the development is delivering a mix of high-quality homes for the region.’

Tammy Bishop, sales director for David Wilson Homes, Southampton Division, said: ‘We were delighted to welcome the mayor of Winchester to Forest Walk’s official launch.

‘This new development is in an ideal location, with all local amenities and great schools nearby. And with excellent transport links and easy access to both city and coast, it really is a great place to call home.’