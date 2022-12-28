News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire men released on bail as police continue search for missing Wilshire man Kiran Pun

POLICE have released on bail two men from Hampshire after they were arrested on suspicion of murder, as officers continue to investigating the disappearance of 36-year-old Kiran Pun.

By Richard Lemmer
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Dec 2022, 3:51pm
Police are working locate Kiran, who was last seen at around 7.30pm on Thursday 1 December getting off a bus at Aldershot railway station.

Officers are working to locate Kiran, from Amesbury, Wiltshire, who was last seen disembarking a bus at Aldershot railway station at around 7.30pm on Thursday, December 1.

A 29-year-old man from Fleet, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on police bail to return on March 24, 2023.

A 36-year-old man from Aldershot, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on police bail to return on March 23, 2023.

Detective Inspector Howard Broadribb said: ‘We continue to work hard to find out where Kiran might be or what might have happened to him.

‘If you have seen him since his disappearance or know anything which could help us find him, please get in touch.

‘No matter how small, your information could be vital.’

Kiran has links to several towns across the county of Hampshire, including Aldershot, Farnborough, Basingstoke, and Andover, according to police.

He is described as being approximately 5ft 9ins tall, with black short hair, brown eyes, and a slim face. He has a scar on his chin.

Aldershot bus station is situated next to Aldershot Railway Station, in Station Road.

If you have seen Kiran since his disappearance, or have any information regarding his whereabouts, then call the police on 101, quoting the reference number 44220510992.

You can also submit information to police online at hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.