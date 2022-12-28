Police are working locate Kiran, who was last seen at around 7.30pm on Thursday 1 December getting off a bus at Aldershot railway station.

A 29-year-old man from Fleet, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on police bail to return on March 24, 2023.

A 36-year-old man from Aldershot, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on police bail to return on March 23, 2023.

Detective Inspector Howard Broadribb said: ‘We continue to work hard to find out where Kiran might be or what might have happened to him.

‘If you have seen him since his disappearance or know anything which could help us find him, please get in touch.

‘No matter how small, your information could be vital.’

Kiran has links to several towns across the county of Hampshire, including Aldershot, Farnborough, Basingstoke, and Andover, according to police.

He is described as being approximately 5ft 9ins tall, with black short hair, brown eyes, and a slim face. He has a scar on his chin.

Aldershot bus station is situated next to Aldershot Railway Station, in Station Road.

If you have seen Kiran since his disappearance, or have any information regarding his whereabouts, then call the police on 101, quoting the reference number 44220510992.