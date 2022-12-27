Portsmouth DJ 'gutted' after heartless thieves steal his Range Rover, his son's Christmas gifts, and more than £2000 of professional music equipment in Clanfield car theft
A POPULAR DJ in Portsmouth has had this Christmas ruined by heartless thieves who have made off him his car and ransacked his partner’s vehicles – taking £3,000 worth of Christmas gifts, music equipment, and presents for his five-year-old boy.
Liam Howes – who regularly DJs at Fratton Park and founded the Mini Ravers childrens’ event and regularly DJs at Fratton Park – woke up this morning to discover that his Range Rover Evoque had been stolen and his partner’s car has been ransacked.
Nearby residents believe their CCTV has caught the Range Rover being driven from its parking spot in Beckless Avenue, in Clanfield, at around 4.55am this morning.
The thieves have made-off with £2,300 in DJ equipment – and more than £600 in Christmas gifts intended for Liam’s five-year-old son, Lawson.
The 30-year-old dad said: ‘You should have seen him this morning - that’s what hurts the most. It's the fact my little boy has been hurt. I am gutted.’
‘It’s a massive kick in the teeth.
‘It feels like someone has died, because I know what was in the car.
‘I don’t know how these people can live with themselves.’
Now the theft of his equipment has also has cost him paid work, with the DJ cancelling a paid gig in Portsmouth this evening.
Liam said: ‘People have been great – we’ve now got some CCTV footage.
‘I know people will say, ‘you shouldn’t have left that in there’. But people have no right to take it. Nothing was on show.
‘It was right outside the house.’
Liam reports that a string of car break-ins have been reported across the Clanfield neighbourhood.
He said: ‘Every single day for the last few weeks – people been catching people on CCTV.
‘The next door neighbour has been done twice.
‘The police need to do more’.
Hampshire Constabulary have been contacted for an update on the incident.
Anyone with any information regarding any thefts should contact the police on 101.