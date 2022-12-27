Liam Howes – who regularly DJs at Fratton Park and founded the Mini Ravers childrens’ event and regularly DJs at Fratton Park – woke up this morning to discover that his Range Rover Evoque had been stolen and his partner’s car has been ransacked.

Nearby residents believe their CCTV has caught the Range Rover being driven from its parking spot in Beckless Avenue, in Clanfield, at around 4.55am this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The thieves have made-off with £2,300 in DJ equipment – and more than £600 in Christmas gifts intended for Liam’s five-year-old son, Lawson.

DJ Liam Howes has reported his white Range Rover as stolen - with thieves ransacking his partner's car and making off with Christmas gifts worth more than £600.

The 30-year-old dad said: ‘You should have seen him this morning - that’s what hurts the most. It's the fact my little boy has been hurt. I am gutted.’

‘It’s a massive kick in the teeth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It feels like someone has died, because I know what was in the car.

‘I don’t know how these people can live with themselves.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Howes plays at the Mini Ravers event. Picture: Sarah Standing (311019-610)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the theft of his equipment has also has cost him paid work, with the DJ cancelling a paid gig in Portsmouth this evening.

Liam said: ‘People have been great – we’ve now got some CCTV footage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I know people will say, ‘you shouldn’t have left that in there’. But people have no right to take it. Nothing was on show.

‘It was right outside the house.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam reports that a string of car break-ins have been reported across the Clanfield neighbourhood.

He said: ‘Every single day for the last few weeks – people been catching people on CCTV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The next door neighbour has been done twice.

‘The police need to do more’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampshire Constabulary have been contacted for an update on the incident.