The most stylish place in the county is, according to a new poll, Selborne, which is in the north of the South Downs near Alton and Bordon and was used as the set for the recent BBC adaptation of Great Expectations.

Findings come from survey of 5,000 people including local polling in Hampshire.

Selborne has been rated the most stylish place to live in Hampshire Picture: Furniturebox

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In second place was Beaulieu, Burley was third, Hamble-le-Rice was fourth, and Winchester was rated fifth.

The areas were ranked according to the beauty of the buildings, the stunning scenery and their popularity with artists and as a filming location.

Selborne was also ranked third in the UK as a whole, behind Lavenham in Suffolk and Morpeth in Northumberland, in the 5,000-person survey by furniture company Furniturebox – the full list is here.

Selborne was made famous by naturalist Gilbert White and is home to many fascinating walks, rare natural sights and beautiful views particularly from the top of the Zig Zag Path carved into Selborne Hanger, part of the Hanger’s Way and a route straight up to Selborne Common.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: ‘Selborne is the most stylish place to live in Hampshire, narrowly beating Beaulieu in second place and Burley in third.

‘Any of the Hampshire's locations voted by residents would have been worthy winners and show why Hampshire is such a stylish county, loved by artists, film-makers and tourists from all over the world.