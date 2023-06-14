News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire swimming pool named one of the UK’s best 'hidden' outdoor swimming experiences

A swimming pool in Hampshire has been named as one of the best ‘hidden’ outdoor swimming experiences in the UK.
By Kelly Brown
Published 14th Jun 2023, 22:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 22:36 BST

Petersfield Open-Air Pool has been named as one of the most secluded lidos in the country, taking the number six spot in the survey commissioned by bath retailer Showers to You which looked at a number of the country’s nicest outdoor pools and lidos and examined the volume of Instagram posts for each and then ranked them for how secluded each was considered to be as a result.

The top three pools and lidos were named as Jesus Green Outdoor Pool in Cambridge, Parliament Hill Lido in London and Heathersage Pool in the Peak District.

ALSO READ: Splash parks and open air pools across Hampshire

Petersfield Open Air Swimming Pool has been named as one of the UK's best 'hidden' poolsPetersfield Open Air Swimming Pool has been named as one of the UK's best 'hidden' pools
Petersfield Open Air Swimming Pool has been named as one of the UK's best 'hidden' pools
    Petersfield Open Air Swimming Pool in Heath Road is a fantastic heated 25m outdoor pool which is open every day from late April to mid-September, weather permitting. There are hot showers and individual changing rooms plus a big sun terrace and picnic benches. The deep end is 3m and there is a springboard. There is also a cafe on site. A general swim costs £7.70 for an adult and £5.50 for a child, with other pricing options available.

    Check the pool time and book your place before you visit at petersfieldpool.org

