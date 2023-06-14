Petersfield Open-Air Pool has been named as one of the most secluded lidos in the country, taking the number six spot in the survey commissioned by bath retailer Showers to You which looked at a number of the country’s nicest outdoor pools and lidos and examined the volume of Instagram posts for each and then ranked them for how secluded each was considered to be as a result.

The top three pools and lidos were named as Jesus Green Outdoor Pool in Cambridge, Parliament Hill Lido in London and Heathersage Pool in the Peak District.

Petersfield Open Air Swimming Pool has been named as one of the UK's best 'hidden' pools

Petersfield Open Air Swimming Pool in Heath Road is a fantastic heated 25m outdoor pool which is open every day from late April to mid-September, weather permitting. There are hot showers and individual changing rooms plus a big sun terrace and picnic benches. The deep end is 3m and there is a springboard. There is also a cafe on site. A general swim costs £7.70 for an adult and £5.50 for a child, with other pricing options available.