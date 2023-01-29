The 34-year-old, from Alresford, was on the A31 when the collision happened just after 11pm.

His red Yamaha and a blue Toyota Yaris collided on the Petersfield Road, at Chilcomb.

Paramedics fought to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Hampshire man was killed in a crash on the A31 near Winchester

A police spokesman said: 'His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

‘Officers investigating the exact circumstances of the collision are keen to speak with anyone who may be able to assist our enquiries.

‘Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you saw a red motorcycle or blue Toyota in the run up to the collision or maybe you have CCTV or dash-cam footage?’

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting the reference 44230038270.

Information can also be submitted here.