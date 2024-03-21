Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Marnie Samantha Powell-Sherrard was born with congenital heart defects and passed away on Mother’s Day (Sunday, March 10) at seven weeks old. Her conditions included AVSD, pulmonary atresia and hypoplastic left heart syndrome. Marnie’s mother Sasha Powell and grandmother Samantha Sherrard are in the process of organising a funeral for their little girl who “meant the world” following the tragedy.

Marnie Samantha Powell-Sherrard tragically died at seven weeks old.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More Doting family pays tribute to cherished baby boy Lincoln-James who was born at 23 weeks

The family are looking to raise as much money as possible to give Marnie a good send-off, and at time of writing their GoFundMe page has reached £725 towards a £2,500 goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money will go towards white horses and a white carriage, with each horse wearing pink feathers. Doves will also be released at the event in her memory. It will follow a balloon release which has already taken place.

Mum Sasha Powell said: “All of the Leigh Park community are coming together for Marnie’s funeral. Marnie made me proud, so I want to give her this send-off to show her how proud of her I am.”