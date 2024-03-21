Hampshire mum fundraising for funeral of daughter Marnie who tragically died on Mother's Day at 7 weeks old
Marnie Samantha Powell-Sherrard was born with congenital heart defects and passed away on Mother’s Day (Sunday, March 10) at seven weeks old. Her conditions included AVSD, pulmonary atresia and hypoplastic left heart syndrome. Marnie’s mother Sasha Powell and grandmother Samantha Sherrard are in the process of organising a funeral for their little girl who “meant the world” following the tragedy.
The family are looking to raise as much money as possible to give Marnie a good send-off, and at time of writing their GoFundMe page has reached £725 towards a £2,500 goal.
The money will go towards white horses and a white carriage, with each horse wearing pink feathers. Doves will also be released at the event in her memory. It will follow a balloon release which has already taken place.
Mum Sasha Powell said: “All of the Leigh Park community are coming together for Marnie’s funeral. Marnie made me proud, so I want to give her this send-off to show her how proud of her I am.”
The family is now based in Southampton, but are originally from Portsmouth. You can support the fundraiser here.
