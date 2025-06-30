Visitors had the chance to meet and interact with dogs, cats, small furries, alpacas, birds, horses, reptiles and more in an event aimed at animal lovers and pet owners. There were also live displays, hands-on experiences as well as stalls.
Pictures by Alec Chapman:
1. Hampshire Pet Fair held at Rookesbury Park
Pictured is Charlie with a snake.
2. Hampshire Pet Fair held at Rookesbury Park
A canary with hair over its eyes
3. Hampshire Pet Fair held at Rookesbury Park
Poppy with alpacas at the show | Alec Chapman
4. Hampshire Pet Fair at Rookesbury Park
Charlotte with Charlie the horse
