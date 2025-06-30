13 pictures from a weekend of furry, feathered, and scaly fun at the Hampshire Pet Fair at Rookesbury Park

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 30th Jun 2025, 10:50 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 10:50 BST

It was a weekend of furry, feathered, and scaly fun in Wickham thanks to the Hampshire Pet fair at Rookesbury Park.

Visitors had the chance to meet and interact with dogs, cats, small furries, alpacas, birds, horses, reptiles and more in an event aimed at animal lovers and pet owners. There were also live displays, hands-on experiences as well as stalls.

Pictures by Alec Chapman:

Pictured is Charlie with a snake. Pictured by Alec Chapman

1. Hampshire Pet Fair held at Rookesbury Park

Pictured is Charlie with a snake. Pictured by Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman

A canary with hair over its eyes Pictured by Alec Chapman

2. Hampshire Pet Fair held at Rookesbury Park

A canary with hair over its eyes Pictured by Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman

Poppy with alpacas at the show

3. Hampshire Pet Fair held at Rookesbury Park

Poppy with alpacas at the show | Alec Chapman

Charlotte with Charlie the horse Pictured by Alec Chapman

4. Hampshire Pet Fair at Rookesbury Park

Charlotte with Charlie the horse Pictured by Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman

