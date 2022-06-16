The incident, involving a Suzuki motorcycle, Ford Mondeo, and a Honda Jazz, occurred at around 6.30pm yesterday evening on the A32 near East Tisted.

Emergency services – including South Central Ambulance Service - attended the scene, with the surrounding road closed while police responded to the incident.

The motorcyclist, a 27-year-old man from Aldershot, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Police closed part of the A32 to investigate a fatal three-vehicle collision. Stock Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-1)

His family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

The A32 near East Tisted was closed in both directions overnight to allow for initial enquiries to be carried out.

The road – which stretches from Gosport to Alton – was reopened just after 8.30am this morning.

Sergeant Chris Thompson from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are carrying out our initial enquires to ascertain the exact circumstances which led to the tragic loss of a young man’s life.

‘We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and who witnessed the incident. Likewise, we would also like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the moments leading up to or just prior to the collision.

‘If you have any information regarding this incident, no matter how small or insignificant you believe it to be, please contact us as soon as possible as it could help aid our investigation.’