Hampshire police arrest five people including a teenager over firearm offences in Fareham and Clanfield

POLICE have been called to two separate incidents involving firearms in Clanfield and Fareham, leading to a group of people being arrested.

By Richard Lemmer
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 5:02 pm

Officers were called to the incidents on Friday, March 18 in Columbine Way, Clanfield at 8.12pm and Portsview Avenue, Fareham, at 9.16pm.

No firearms were discharged, and no one was injured, according to police.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the incidents.

Police have arrested five teenagers over firearms offences. Stock Picture: Habibur Rahman

Two 19-year-olds, both from Southampton, and a 19-year-old man from Ferndown, Dorset, have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

The trio have both been questioned by officers and released on police bail with conditions while enquiries continue.

An 18-year-old man from North Baddesley and a 17-year-old boy from Fareham have also both been arrested over the same offence, and they both remain in custody.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are not looking for anyone else in connection with these incidents and there is no wider risk to the general public.

‘Enquiries are ongoing.’

