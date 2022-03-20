Police 'increasingly worried' for missing Hampshire man last seen this morning
POLICE are appealing for help to find a missing Hampshire man last seen in the early hours of this morning.
John Singh, 32, from Southampton was last seen at around 4.30am today.
Police say they are ‘growing increasingly concerned’ for his welfare.
Hampshire police said: ‘John is described as being white, 5ft 10ins tall with short blonde hair that is long on the top and shaved on the sides.
‘He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black and white leggings and silver Nike Air Max trainers.
‘Officers believe he may still be in the Southampton area.’
If you have seen John, or have any information on his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference number 44220110379.