Police 'increasingly worried' for missing Hampshire man last seen this morning

POLICE are appealing for help to find a missing Hampshire man last seen in the early hours of this morning.

By Fiona Callingham
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 11:52 am

John Singh, 32, from Southampton was last seen at around 4.30am today.

Police say they are ‘growing increasingly concerned’ for his welfare.

Read More

Read More
Woman, 22, raped on Fareham town centre footbridge sparking increased police pat...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

John Singh from Southampton.

Hampshire police said: ‘John is described as being white, 5ft 10ins tall with short blonde hair that is long on the top and shaved on the sides.

‘He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black and white leggings and silver Nike Air Max trainers.

‘Officers believe he may still be in the Southampton area.’

If you have seen John, or have any information on his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference number 44220110379.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

PoliceHampshireSouthamptonPompey