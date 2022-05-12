More than 50 firefighters from across Hampshire were scrambled to the blaze on a top of the four-storey apartment block in Grafton Street at 4pm yesterday.
It led to a large number of flats being evacuated but no injuries or residents requiring treatment.
Now officers investigating the fire have arrested a 51-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of attempted arson with intent to endanger life.
Read More
A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘He remains in police custody at the current time.
‘Officers remain in Grafton Street today conducting enquiries and would still like to hear from anyone who can assist our enquiries.
‘We would like to hear from anyone who may have any information about the fire, or who saw or heard anything suspicious yesterday afternoon.’
Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101 and quoting the reference number 44220186268.