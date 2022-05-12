It led to a large number of flats being evacuated but no injuries or residents requiring treatment.

Now officers investigating the fire have arrested a 51-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of attempted arson with intent to endanger life.

A major fire broke out in an apartment building in Grafton Street, Portsmouth on 11th May 2022 Picture: Habibur Rahman

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘He remains in police custody at the current time.

‘Officers remain in Grafton Street today conducting enquiries and would still like to hear from anyone who can assist our enquiries.

‘We would like to hear from anyone who may have any information about the fire, or who saw or heard anything suspicious yesterday afternoon.’