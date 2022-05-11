More than 50 firefighters from stations across the area were scrambled to a ‘major’ fire yesterday at Portsmouth City Council-owned block D in Grafton Street, Buckland, which saw ‘large’ plumes of smoke billowing from its roof.

All residents of the four-storey building were evacuated, with occupants of the neighbouring block C also told to leave.

On the scene, block D resident Elaine Rowland was waiting to see when she could go back into her flat.

Elaine Rowland, a resident of block D in Grafton Street, Portsmouth. Pictured on May 11, 2022.

The 62-year-old said: ‘There was a knock at the door to say we needed to evacuate.

‘I’m anxious now. It’s something we’ve been worried about happening.’

One resident, 20-year-old Courtney Stewart, had just come home from the dentist when the fire broke out.

‘I didn’t have a clue what was happening,’ she said.

Jack, Ryan and Michelle Godley, residents of block C in Grafton Street, Portsmouth on May 11, 2022

‘There was a lot of smoke, I couldn’t believe it.’

A 15-year-old girl, who wished to remain anonymous, described what happened.

She said: ‘All of a sudden there was a loud knock at the door.

Block D in Grafton Street, Portsmouth, on May 11, 2022

‘My mum was upstairs and I heard them (police) say there was a fire in our block.

‘I was petrified. I was a bit panicky. I don’t know if my guinea pig Custard will be OK.’

Block D resident Joanne Pearce, 53, was next door in block C with her partner Michelle Godley when they saw the flames, along with Michelle’s sons Jack and Ryan.

‘It was nerve wracking,’ Joanne said.

Fire in Grafton Street, Portsmouth.

Michelle, 39, added: ‘They were the biggest flames I’ve ever seen.’

Jack, 14, said: ‘I just thought: “We need to get outside.”’

A spokeswoman for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue said they received 21 calls about the incident, with the first one taken at 3.52pm.

She said: ‘The fire was ablaze in the four storey residential building, involving the roof and the top floor of a 2 level flat.

‘Crews have confirmed that the flat was not occupied, and all flats [were] evacuated and persons accounted for.’