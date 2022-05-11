More than 50 firefighters from stations across the area were scrambled to a ‘major’ fire yesterday at Portsmouth City Council-owned block D in Grafton Street, Buckland, which saw ‘large’ plumes of smoke billowing from its roof.
All residents of the four-storey building were evacuated, with occupants of the neighbouring block C also told to leave.
On the scene, block D resident Elaine Rowland was waiting to see when she could go back into her flat.
The 62-year-old said: ‘There was a knock at the door to say we needed to evacuate.
‘I’m anxious now. It’s something we’ve been worried about happening.’
One resident, 20-year-old Courtney Stewart, had just come home from the dentist when the fire broke out.
‘I didn’t have a clue what was happening,’ she said.
‘There was a lot of smoke, I couldn’t believe it.’
A 15-year-old girl, who wished to remain anonymous, described what happened.
She said: ‘All of a sudden there was a loud knock at the door.
‘My mum was upstairs and I heard them (police) say there was a fire in our block.
‘I was petrified. I was a bit panicky. I don’t know if my guinea pig Custard will be OK.’
Block D resident Joanne Pearce, 53, was next door in block C with her partner Michelle Godley when they saw the flames, along with Michelle’s sons Jack and Ryan.
‘It was nerve wracking,’ Joanne said.
Michelle, 39, added: ‘They were the biggest flames I’ve ever seen.’
Jack, 14, said: ‘I just thought: “We need to get outside.”’
A spokeswoman for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue said they received 21 calls about the incident, with the first one taken at 3.52pm.
She said: ‘The fire was ablaze in the four storey residential building, involving the roof and the top floor of a 2 level flat.
‘Crews have confirmed that the flat was not occupied, and all flats [were] evacuated and persons accounted for.’
By 5.50pm the fire was out.