Moon, who is only 12 weeks old, was stolen on May 15 just before 5pm and she has since been reunited with her owners at Millers Ark Animals in Blackstock Lane, Hook.

The donkey was separated from her mother for two weeks and the farm informed the police of information they had received regarding the foal’s whereabouts.

Officers were deployed to an address in White House Lane in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire where Moon was found.

Police officers with Moon, a mini-donkey who was stolen from a field but has now been reunited with her mum and owners.

Officers from the police’s country watch team, assisted by the Thames Valley Police rural crime taskforce, made two arrests yesterday evening.A 17-year-old male and a 38-year-old male from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, were arrested at 8pm on June 1 on suspicion of theft.Suspected stolen plant machinery was also recovered from the scene on Whitehouse Lane in High Wycombe.