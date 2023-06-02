News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach

Hampshire police arrest two people after baby donkey Moon was stolen from a farm

Two arrests have been made after a donkey was stolen from her mother in broad daylight last month.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 11:31 BST

Moon, who is only 12 weeks old, was stolen on May 15 just before 5pm and she has since been reunited with her owners at Millers Ark Animals in Blackstock Lane, Hook.

The donkey was separated from her mother for two weeks and the farm informed the police of information they had received regarding the foal’s whereabouts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers were deployed to an address in White House Lane in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire where Moon was found.

Police officers with Moon, a mini-donkey who was stolen from a field but has now been reunited with her mum and owners.Police officers with Moon, a mini-donkey who was stolen from a field but has now been reunited with her mum and owners.
Police officers with Moon, a mini-donkey who was stolen from a field but has now been reunited with her mum and owners.
Most Popular

SEE ALSO: Owners of stolen Hampshire baby donkey Moon are 'ecstatic' she has been returned to them by police

Officers from the police’s country watch team, assisted by the Thames Valley Police rural crime taskforce, made two arrests yesterday evening.A 17-year-old male and a 38-year-old male from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, were arrested at 8pm on June 1 on suspicion of theft.Suspected stolen plant machinery was also recovered from the scene on Whitehouse Lane in High Wycombe.

Both of the men have been released under investigation while further enquiries are pursued by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s country watch team.