Baby donkey Moon, who is only 12 weeks old, was stolen just before 5pm on May 15 from the Millers Ark Animals in Blackstock Lane, Hook.

The farm contacted Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary late last night regarding information that had been sent concerning the whereabouts of Moon.

The police deployed officers to an address in White House Lane in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, where they located the baby donkey.

Moon the baby donkey with police officers from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Moon was then returned to her owners who are ‘ecstatic’ at the return of their donkey and she can now be reunited with her doting mother, Astra, who has been separated from her baby for over two weeks.

Pamela Jessopp, of Millers Ark Animals, added: ‘We are beyond excited ecstatic. You always hold out hope but as the timeframe and the time window got larger you do wonder if she would be found or not.

‘It is so much down to members of the public, our supporters that have got the word out there and spread it on social media. It's been a heartfelt story that has caught people's emotions.’

Pamela also praised the police for the speedy action that was taken last night and the ongoing investigation to return Moon to her mother.

Sergeant Stuart Ross, of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Countrywatch team, said: ‘This was a fantastic piece of joint working from Countrywatch and Thames Valley Police's Rural Task Force team.

‘We are absolutely delighted about this positive outcome.

‘Hampshire & the Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Country Watch team will continue with an investigation into the circumstances of the theft of this donkey.

‘Our appeals to find Moon attracted countless calls and online reports from members of the public with possible sightings and potential lines of enquiry and we want to thank everyone who shared these appeals and got in touch with us.’

The investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made at this stage and anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44230191581. Alternatively, you can report any information on the police website, click here for more.