Hampshire police called to Fareham Leisure Centre after man's 'sudden death'
A MAN has died at Fareham Leisure Centre, police have confirmed.
Monday, 15th November 2021, 11:45 am
Officers attended the centre in Park Lane at 7.10pm yesterday.
A spokeswoman said: ‘Police attended Fareham Leisure Centre at around 7.10pm on Sunday, November 14 following the sudden death of a man. A file has been passed to the coroner.’
One witness who saw emergency services said there was a ‘relatively heavy ambulance/police presence’.
He added: ‘When I arrived around 6.15pm, someone was being stretchered into a waiting ambulance.
‘When I left at 8pm, there were probably three police cars and three paramedic vehicles in the car park.’
More details to follow.