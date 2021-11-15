Hampshire police called to Fareham Leisure Centre after man's 'sudden death'

Officers attended the centre in Park Lane at 7.10pm yesterday.

A spokeswoman said: ‘Police attended Fareham Leisure Centre at around 7.10pm on Sunday, November 14 following the sudden death of a man. A file has been passed to the coroner.’

Fareham Leisure Centre. Picture: Google

One witness who saw emergency services said there was a ‘relatively heavy ambulance/police presence’.

He added: ‘When I arrived around 6.15pm, someone was being stretchered into a waiting ambulance.

‘When I left at 8pm, there were probably three police cars and three paramedic vehicles in the car park.’

More details to follow.

