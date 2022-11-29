Southampton police have made a series of arrests as they investigate an attempted murder. Archive Picture: Habibur Rahman

It follows the teenager becoming involved in an incident in Coleman Street, Southampton, at around 1pm on Friday, November 18.

The young man was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

Rajveller Landa, 19, from Surrey Road, Southampton, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a knife, blade or pointed article, and violent disorder.

Appearing at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, Landa was remanded to appear at Southampton Crown Court on December 23.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Landa is the third person to be charged as part of this investigation.

‘Bobby Roy, 18, from Matheson Road, Southampton, and Roman Omari, 18, from Queensway, Southampton, were both previously charged with attempted murder, possession of a knife, blade or pointed article and violent disorder and were remanded to appear at the same court on the same date.’