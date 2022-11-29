News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Hampshire police charge third man over attempted murder that left teenager with near-fatal injuries

POLICE have charged a third man in connection with an attempted murder where a 19-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries.

By Richard Lemmer
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 11:43am
Southampton police have made a series of arrests as they investigate an attempted murder. Archive Picture: Habibur Rahman
Southampton police have made a series of arrests as they investigate an attempted murder. Archive Picture: Habibur Rahman

It follows the teenager becoming involved in an incident in Coleman Street, Southampton, at around 1pm on Friday, November 18.

The young man was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

Hide Ad

Rajveller Landa, 19, from Surrey Road, Southampton, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a knife, blade or pointed article, and violent disorder.

Read More
Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender returns to Portsmouth with commander praising ...

Most Popular

Appearing at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, Landa was remanded to appear at Southampton Crown Court on December 23.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Landa is the third person to be charged as part of this investigation.

Hide Ad

‘Bobby Roy, 18, from Matheson Road, Southampton, and Roman Omari, 18, from Queensway, Southampton, were both previously charged with attempted murder, possession of a knife, blade or pointed article and violent disorder and were remanded to appear at the same court on the same date.’

Three individuals from Southampton – aged 17, 19, and 21 – were also arrested in connection with this incident and have been bailed.