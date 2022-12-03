Hampshire police collect more than 2,000 Christmas presents for families in need

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has collected more than 2,000 presents to give out to children, donated from across the force. It comes as part of the Constabulary annual Toy Appeal.

Santa's elves have been hard at work loading the gifts on to trucks at the training headquarters in Netley, to make sure they would be under families' trees by Christmas morning. Every present will go to a child in need this winter to make sure their Christmas is just as special as everyone else's.

From left, deputy police and crime commissioner Terry Norton, Steph Murray, Det Supt Amanda Horsburgh and PC Steve Cann. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

Detective Superintendent Amanda Horsburgh said: 'I just want to say a massive thank you to everybody who has donated these presents. Every single donation is going to a real child. We have a list of 2,000 names and we have surpassed that this year.

'There is a whole room filled with presents there for children who will now have a very different Christmas thanks to the kindness and generosity of everyone who donated. It's incredible we are able to do something like this and I can't wait to do it all again next year.'

Deputy police and crime commissioner, Terry Norton, said: 'It is a shame that we have to do things like this at all, but people's generosity in the midst of a cost of living crisis is still clear to see. There are more than 2,000 gifts here to ensure that Christmas is a positive time for all.'

Reverend Dom Jones, the police force's chaplain, added: 'This truly is the season of giving. You can barely walk in that room for all the presents and I want to thank everyone for giving so generously.'

