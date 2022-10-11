Hampshire police hunt man in CCTV image after sexual assault in front of Southampton Primark
A WOMAN has been sexually assaulted on a busy high street in Hampshire, prompting police to release a CCTV image of a man they are looking to identify.
On Sunday, October 2, a woman in her 20s reported that she had been approached by a man near Primark at around 2.45am.
The man proceeded to kiss the victim, before sexually assaulting over her clothing twice and then walking away.
A representative from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Since the incident was reported to us, officers have been conducting enquiries – and now we are releasing this image.
‘We believe the man in this image has important information which could assist our investigation so we urge him to contact us.
‘If you know him, or saw what happened, please contact us on 101 or report online, quoting 44220400261.’