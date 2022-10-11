Police have released a CCTV image of a man that they believe can assist their investigation into a sexual assault.

On Sunday, October 2, a woman in her 20s reported that she had been approached by a man near Primark at around 2.45am.

The man proceeded to kiss the victim, before sexually assaulting over her clothing twice and then walking away.

A representative from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Since the incident was reported to us, officers have been conducting enquiries – and now we are releasing this image.

‘We believe the man in this image has important information which could assist our investigation so we urge him to contact us.