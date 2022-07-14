Jason Kirkham from Curbridge was last seen late last night and officers and his family are extremely concerned for his welfare.

A police spokesman said: ‘Extensive enquiries are being carried out to locate him.’

Jason Kirkham has gone missing from Curbridge

The 33-year-old is white, about 5ft 9in, slim and with a northern accent.

He wears glasses, has short light brown hair and has tattoos of stars around one of his forearms.

Police think he is wearing white and black Converse shoes and has a grey Adidas backpack with him.