Hampshire police issue new dispersal order in Gosport due to anti-social behaviour

The order ran from 6pm yesterday to 2am this morning, covering an area that included Elson Recreation Ground and Elson Library.

The order, which was in response to reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the area, had been authorised to help officers tackle the issues and keep local communities safe, according to a social media post from Gosport police.

It marks at least the fourth time so far this year that a dispersal order has been needed to tackle ASB in the borough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month, Gosport police began patrolling areas across Gosport after increasing reports of anti-social behaviour.

In January, police placed an order over Rowner, followed by similar measures being applied to Alver Village less than two weeks later in February.

Last month saw Gosport police disperse a 'large group' in Elson Recreation Ground after reports of underage drinking and criminal damage.

Dispersal orders gives officers the power to disperse people involved in ASB in a specified area and gives officers the power to seize anything used in the commission of ASB.

Anyone who witnesses any ASB should call us on 101, or report it online at orlo.uk/2P4tZ.