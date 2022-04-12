Hampshire police make no arrests over Wighlink ferry row between two groups of passengers
A HEATED row between two groups of passengers that disrupted a Wightlink ferry service has led to no arrests, Hampshire police have confirmed.
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 12:22 pm
The altercation took place on a Wightlink ferry from Fishbourne, on the Isle of Wight, to Portsmouth, with the row forcing the vessel to make a U-turn and return to the island at around 5pm yesterday evening.
A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: ‘Police were called at 4.39pm to reports of an altercation between two groups on the Wightlink car ferry.
‘No injuries were reported and no complaints were made.’