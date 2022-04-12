Hampshire police make no arrests over Wighlink ferry row between two groups of passengers

A HEATED row between two groups of passengers that disrupted a Wightlink ferry service has led to no arrests, Hampshire police have confirmed.

By Richard Lemmer
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 12:22 pm

The altercation took place on a Wightlink ferry from Fishbourne, on the Isle of Wight, to Portsmouth, with the row forcing the vessel to make a U-turn and return to the island at around 5pm yesterday evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: ‘Police were called at 4.39pm to reports of an altercation between two groups on the Wightlink car ferry.

‘No injuries were reported and no complaints were made.’

Wightlink’s new flagship, ‘Victoria of Wight’, pictured leaving Portsmouth. Photo: Mindworks Marketing